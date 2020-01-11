Home

Beverly Leatherman


1935 - 2020
Beverly Leatherman Obituary
Beverly Leatherman, 84, passed away on January 8 at Vista Hospital in Waukegan. She was born on August 10, 1935 in Waukegan to John and Anna Lundgren.

Bev grew up in Waukegan. She graduated from Waukegan High School. She worked for Victory Hospital helping seniors get their senior benefits.

Bev is survived by her son, Barry Hodnik, Sr.; daughter, Jackie Plenewicz; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives including Linda Rivera and cousins.

Bev was preceded in death by her son Patrick and husband Roy.

Per her request, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements were made by Peterson Patch.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
