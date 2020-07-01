Beverly Turk
Beverly Turk, age 88, passed away peacefully and quietly at her home in Sun City West, Arizona on June 22, 2020. She had been fighting a couple of infections along with pneumonia. She tested positive for COVID while in a rehab hospital and her doctors helped her make the decision to go home in hospice. Our father, Robert Turk, was doing everything he could to help her reach life's end peacefully and painlessly. Since he has also tested positive for COVID, so us kids were not able to be with our mom at the end of her life. Our mother was born Beverly June Gallert on June 30, 1931. She passed away just one week shy of her 89th birthday. She and my dad had been married 70 years. In the end, all they wanted was to be together. She is survived by her husband Bob and her three children, Bob, Gary, and Chrisann.

In honor of my mother passing, we want to take the chance to remind everybody just how important it is to wear a mask when you are around people who might be susceptible to COVID, especially the elderly.


Published in News Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
