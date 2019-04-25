|
|
Bill J. Hall, 69, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1949 in Slagle, WV to Oscar Lee and Bertha (nee: Vinson) Hall. Bill was an avid golfer and darts player. Bill is survived by his son Johnny (Lisa) Fuller, his brother Bob (Trudy) Hall, his sister Joanne Edwards, his half-sister Virginia Deskins, his brother-in-law Garry Early, and he was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Early, and his brothers Tom and Ted Hall. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2019