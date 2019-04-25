Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill J. Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill J. Hall Obituary
Bill J. Hall, 69, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1949 in Slagle, WV to Oscar Lee and Bertha (nee: Vinson) Hall. Bill was an avid golfer and darts player. Bill is survived by his son Johnny (Lisa) Fuller, his brother Bob (Trudy) Hall, his sister Joanne Edwards, his half-sister Virginia Deskins, his brother-in-law Garry Early, and he was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Early, and his brothers Tom and Ted Hall. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now