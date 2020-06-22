Billie Rose Russell
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Rose Russell, of Antioch, IL, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. She was born on November 9, 1936 in Chicago, IL. She was a prior resident of Belville, FL, Holliday, TN, Lockport, IL, Zion, IL and Chicago, IL, On September 9, 1957, she married Thomas Charles Russell in Chicago, IL. She attended college and received her Associates Degree; and attended Bible Hill Baptist Church in Parsons, TN. Billie enjoyed spending time with her friends at the VFW Bingo in Antioch. Billie Rose is survived by her children, Christina Russell, of FL, Hope Schaufel, of IL, Dennis Russell, of WI, Ronald Russell, of WI, Robert Russell, of IL, Norman Russell, of FL, and stepson, Tom Russell, of TN; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Charles Russell; mother, Cecil Robinson; father, Hobart Shipman; brothers, Sam and Frank; and sisters, Sadie, Mickey and Madeline. She loved her family and friends beyond measure. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved