Billie Rose Russell, of Antioch, IL, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. She was born on November 9, 1936 in Chicago, IL. She was a prior resident of Belville, FL, Holliday, TN, Lockport, IL, Zion, IL and Chicago, IL, On September 9, 1957, she married Thomas Charles Russell in Chicago, IL. She attended college and received her Associates Degree; and attended Bible Hill Baptist Church in Parsons, TN. Billie enjoyed spending time with her friends at the VFW Bingo in Antioch. Billie Rose is survived by her children, Christina Russell, of FL, Hope Schaufel, of IL, Dennis Russell, of WI, Ronald Russell, of WI, Robert Russell, of IL, Norman Russell, of FL, and stepson, Tom Russell, of TN; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Charles Russell; mother, Cecil Robinson; father, Hobart Shipman; brothers, Sam and Frank; and sisters, Sadie, Mickey and Madeline. She loved her family and friends beyond measure. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 22, 2020.