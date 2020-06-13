Billy McCullough, 83, of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Billy was born June 29, 1936 in Mill Shoals Township, IL to Joe and Sarah McCullough. Billy worked for Coca-Cola and Colonial Bakery, he then went on to own and operate the Salem Food Mart in Zion, from there he spent 17 years as a salesman at Shepard Chevrolet in Lake Bluff and a few years at Fun Times RV. Billy was well known for his civil work and commitment to his community. He proudly served on the Zion Elementary District 6 School Board for 2 terms and as City Commissioner of Accounts and Finance from 1983 to 1991. He was a member of the Zion Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of directors of the Zion, Winthrop Harbor, and Beach Park Chambers. Billy served as the Mayor of Zion from 1991-1995. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Zion-Benton, and was a member of the Meritorious Board of Midwestern Regional Medical Center. Billy was a past member of Lakeview Church and a current member of Christ Community Church. Red was his signature color and was his choice in everything from ties to cars. He loved gardening and his flowers. And he was devoted to his family and to helping others. Billy is survived by his daughter, Tammy (John) Plowman; grandchildren, Stacy (Adam) Storey, and Katie Plowman; great-grandchild, Aiden Storey; brother, Al McCullough; nieces; and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy McCullough; sons, Greg and Mark McCullough; father, Joe McCullough; mother and step-father, Sarah (Stan) McClean; brother, Paul McCullough. Billy will be laid to rest next to his wife at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a charity to be determined later. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.