Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bonna Shultis


1945 - 2019
Bonna Shultis Obituary
Bonna Shultis, 73, passed away peacefully with the love of family in her heart on September 12, 2019. With tireless love and assistance from the wonderful employees of The Terrace Nursing Home in Waukegan, she fought a brave 8 year battle with the various affects of Parkinson's disease.

Born on October 24, 1945, to Cotton Barton and Darlene Learsh, she spent most of her life in Waukegan, Illinois, married to her soulmate, Scott Shultis. Bonna approached life with a go-getter mentality, trying multiple venues of business. She ran her own restaurant (Bonna's in Gages Lake) with her great friend, Marge, was a real estate agent, owned her own hair salon, operated a floral business, and even worked as an accountant. She deeply loved all of her dogs who peppered her life with joy throughout the years, Baron, Dude, Star, Maggie, and Buddy.

She is survived by her longtime husband, Scott Shultis, sisters Dawn Lieck and Sally Stack and sons Curt Myers and Shawn Fitzgerald and her great lifelong friends, Marge Fabre and Julie Jarvis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene, father Cotton, and son, Tony.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 16th at Marsh Funeral Home 305 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, Illinois from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
