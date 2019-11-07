|
Bonnie was born Oct 11, 1941 to Charles J Brda and Viola V Brda, Bonnie passed away Monday November, 4 2019. She Attended St Mary's in McHenry, Bonnie married Patrick P Goggin May 19th of 1962. Her family quickly grew with the addition of their first son Patrick C Goggin in April of 1963 followed closely by their second son Thomas M Goggin in February of 1964. Bonnie worked at Warren Township High school 30 years and she was a member of St Patrick Parish in Wadsworth where she worked as a Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid Chicago sports fan with a deep love for the CUBS and was elated over their world series victory in 2016. Bonnie's favorite past time was visiting with her family, friends and especially her grand-children and great grand-children.
She was the loving mother of Patrick (Susan) Goggin and Thomas (Barbara) Goggin ; grandmother of Kenneth (Sandra) McClain Monica (Rhett) Mitchell, Patrick (Samantha) Goggin Patrick (Samantha) Goggin, Daniel Goggin, Andrew Goggin, AJ (Bailey) Goggin; she was the proud great-grandmother of Patrick, Bretton, and Prescott Mitchell and Ryan, Jordan, and Evan Goggin; In addition, she will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Patrick P Goggin in 1991.
Visitation will be held Friday at 10 AM at St. Patrick Church 15000 Wadsworth Rd Wadsworth IL, 60083. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment will conclude at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For funeral info: 847-336-0127
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019