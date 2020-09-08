Bonnie J. Ross, 92, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away September 3, 2020 at Sunrise in Gurnee, IL. She was born November 27, 1927 in Roodhouse, IL to Howard and Dorothy Ferguson. Bonnie moved to Highland Park following high school to work at Fort Sheridan. She met Lawrence Ross and the married in 1948. They lived in Waukegan for over 40 years then moved to Saddlebrook Farms. Bonnie is survived by her daughters Carol (Steve) Nicholas of Schaumburg, IL and Laurel (Jim) Dzialowy of Crestwood, IL, and her grandchildren Michelle (John) of Denver, CO, Stephanie of Chicago, IL , Christopher of Crestwood, IL Justin of Crestwood, IL and Joseph of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence Ross, and her brother and sister-in-law Raymond (Margaret) Ferguson. All funeral arrangements were privately held and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.