Brenda Johnson Obituary
Brenda (Hale) Johnson, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, the 15th of March. She was born on September 5, 1949 in Peoria, IL. Brenda loved reading, shopping, gardening, and was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was a loving and caring person and her family meant everything to her. Brenda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jimmie Johnson; daughters Laurin (Eric) Burrow, Tracy Johnson (Ernesto); sisters, Judith (Richard) Beard, Shirley Kimberly; brother, David (Cindy) McMakin; and many nieces and nephews. Her legacy will by carried on by her four grandchildren; Ariana, Brett, Elliot and Jason. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joy C. Hale and Hazel Parrish; grandparents, Jim Ed and Eula Hale, and Gus and Nancy Christenson. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
