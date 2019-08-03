|
|
Brenda Sue Graham, 76, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born June 6, 1943 in Dante, VA to Dewey and Glenna Worley. On February 9, 1963, she married Johnny Graham and together they shared 56 years of marriage. She was employed with Payson Casters for many years. Brenda enjoyed playing bingo at Our Lady of Humility in Beach Park, and sitting on the porch swing enjoying nature, especially her flowers. She loved her family unconditionally and was always there for every game or event. Brenda is survived by her husband, Johnny; children, Lynn Graham and Mary Graham-Biegler; grandchildren, Ashley, David and Mason; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Harosky and Mattie Martin; brothers, Dewey Worley Jr., Lawrence Worley, Harry "Jake" Worley and Willie Worley; and sisters-in-law, Betty "Helen" Hall and Marsha "Faye" Young. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Graham and parents, Dewey and Glenna Worley. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 3, 2019