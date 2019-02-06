Brian C. "Southern" Cherba, 34, formerly of Lake Villa, IL, late of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Fairfax, VA, on June 14, 1984, he was the son of Christopher and Marie (Sheeran) Cherba. Brian was self employed as a carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and rooting on his favorite hockey team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his three children. Survivors include his three children, Shea Cherba, Liam Cherba, and Zane Martin; his fiancée, Jenna Martin of Kenosha; his mother, Marie Herum of Kenosha; and three brothers, Joshua Sheeran of Milwaukee, Roy (Hannah) Herum of Sioux Falls, SD, and Daniel Herum of Lake Villa, IL. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Cherba. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8th, at Proko Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used for Brian's children's education would be greatly appreciated.Proko Funeral Home & Crematory5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144Phone: (262) 654-3533Visit & Sign Brian's Online Memorial Book at:www.prokofuneralhome.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary