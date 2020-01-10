|
Brian John "The Rev" Marcelain, 68, of Beach Park, IL, entered into the gates of Heaven into eternal life on January 6th 2019, in the comfort of his home, with family by his side. Brian was born on May 8th, 1951 to Gerard and Evelyn Marcelain, in Waukegan IL. Brian married Sue Wakeman on June 19, 1988. In union, they had four children.
Brian was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Waukegan, IL for over 43 years and was enjoying retirement since 2017. There was nothing that Brian enjoyed more than gathering his wife, children and grandkids for adventures and trips. Brian enjoyed golfing and cooking. He was known to make a pretty great breakfast during camping trips. Brian also enjoyed his days at home gardening and hanging out with his dog Chanel.
Brian is preceded in death by his father Gerard Marcelain, and brothers Roger, Tom and Tony.
He is survived by his mother Evelyn Marcelain, wife Sue Marcelain of Beach Park, IL, his children; Todd (Brenda) Marcelain of Kenosha, WI, Heidi (Patrick) Evans of Zion, IL, Jessica (Robert) Combs of Hatley, WI, and Nicole (Blu) Balay of Beach Park, IL, his grandkids; Canyon, Maranda, Mason and Delilah Marcelain, Amber Agosto, Brody, Drake and Jacob Evans, Andrew, Andrea and McKenna Combs, Jayla, Alyssa and Nicolas Rivera, and a great-grandson Weston Cadeau, his brothers; Elliott, Mark, Grant and John and his sisters; Karen, Margaret and Julie, as well as a host of many, many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives, golf buddies and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held by Brian's family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020