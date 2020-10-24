Brian Walley, 35, of DeSoto, Illinois, died on Monday, October 12th. He grew up in Waukegan, the beloved only child of Ron and Laura Walley. Brian graduated from Waukegan High School, where he played trumpet in the band and performed in several plays, including his favorite role as Radar O'Reilly in MASH. He graduated from Logan Community College and attended SIU, where he studied metallurgy, concentrating in blacksmithing. He enjoyed pounding on metal and taking part in medieval fighting as a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism. Brian was employed as a Customer Advocate at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Marion.



Just prior to his 17th birthday, Brian was hit by a truck, suffering great bodily harm. He fought his way back from those injuries, but lately, the constant, increasing pain proved too arduous. Brian could no longer find his way through that pain. He left behind his grieving parents, his maternal grandmother, Marlene Roteman, all of Gurnee, IL, uncles Andrew (Denise) Roteman, Goleta, CA, David (Ryne) Roteman, Salem, OR, aunts Linda (late Michael) Wisnewski, Calumet City and Diana (Randy) Rizzo, Conway, SC, and 8 cousins. He also leaves behind his best friend and chosen "sister" Stephanie McDivitt, her husband, Brandon, and their baby, Willow, who will miss her "Uncle Grumpy". Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Roteman, of Waukegan, and his paternal grandparents, Ron and Barbara Walley, of Chicago.



Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Brian's life will be held at a future date. For those wishing to donate in his honor, his family suggests the Brain Injury Association of America, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or a local animal shelter. If possible, please adopt a pet, which will provide you with love and companionship to help fight the effects of isolation.





