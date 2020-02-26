|
|
Ms. Brianna Harrison, daughter of Kris Victor and Barbara Harrison was born June 17 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended the Woodland Schools K-8 and was a 2016 graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee, IL. She was currently attending College of Lake County where she was pursuing an Associate in Arts degree with the hopes of continuing her education at Columbia College in Chicago for Fashion Designing.
On December 31, 2006, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, IL. She enjoyed serving at church during the Fishes and Loaves event for the Thanksgiving holiday with her father.
Brianna was very devoted to her studies and remained focus driven as she pursued her goal to becoming a Fashion Designer. Her father expressed, "She was most enduring and resilient, took all that life would throw at her and kept going. This never failed to amaze me. Will miss you forever". We thank the Lord for the 21 years our family had the pleasure of spending with her. We will miss her sweet spirit and jovial smile. As one of her teachers expressed,
"Brianna was pleasant to have in class and was always helpful".
As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the garments that adorned her, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Vista Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her parents Kris Victor and Barbara Harrison. A brother Prentiss Carpenter and nephew Jace D. Carpenter, maternal grandmother Leontyne M. Harrison, uncles: Michael Harrison, Benjamin Harrison, Anthony Harrison and a host of devoted relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Funeral Service Friday, February 28, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Living Word Christian Center, 7600 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Contributions to Lake County Catholic Charities, appreciated. Info: 847-432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020