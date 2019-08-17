|
Bruce G. Wimer, age 71, of Wildwood, Florida, formerly of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2019. Bruce proudly served on the Winthrop Harbor Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic for 39 years. Bruce also worked as a firefighter for Fort Sheridan Fire Department and as the Village of Winthrop Harbor Fire Inspector for many years. He was an avid sports fan and loved all Pittsburgh sports teams. Bruce loved spending time and traveling with his wife and family, cherished every moment with his grandchildren and enjoyed talking with friends. Bruce was born in Riviera Beach, Maryland, but grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which he considered his hometown. Bruce leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Diane; his children, Bruce (Sandra) Wimer and Dawn (Nick) Bontz; grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan, Austin, Brian and Benjamin; his sister, Natalie (Bob) Jackson; sister in-law, Donna (Bruce) Spears; brother in-law Joe (Juliette) Fema, best friend, Phil (Linda) Masullo, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Crystal Miller and Louis Wimer, as well as sister in-law Denise Caruso and nephews Robert Jackson and Justin Caruso. Visitation will be held at Congdon Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:00pm-7:00pm and a Memorial Service will follow from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, and if so inspired donations will be accepted by the American Liver Foundation or the Winthrop Harbor Fire Department. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 17, 2019