Bruce L. Lundy, 79, of Waukegan, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at The Pavilion of Waukegan. He was born June 20, 1940 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong area resident.Bruce was active with German Shepherd Rescue and worked a carpenter for many years.He is survived by his brothers, Russell (Judy) Lundy, Charles (Jean) Lundy; sister, Marie Brock; nephews, Jeffrey Lundy, Thomas Lundy, Bruce Coulson; nieces, Jeanne Lundy, Pamela Lundy-Timm, Donna Lundy, Lynn Christensen, Susan Coulson-Thorpe; dear friend, Norman Hinds; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.He is preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Violet (nee Jones) Lundy.Private graveside services will take place at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville with Pastor Josh Petersen officiating.Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at