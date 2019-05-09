Home

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
Wake
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Paris, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Paris, WI
Byron Howard Biehn entered into eternal life suddenly in a catastrophic event on May 3, 2019. Byron is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dian L.M. (Daniels) Biehn, their children: Helena, Byron Carl (B.C.), and Mathias. He is also survived by his parents, Byron and Kathy Biehn; siblings: Jerry Biehn, Donald (Sheila) Biehn, Maureen (Dennis) Minogue and Cynthia Biehn. Byron is also survived by his father-in-law, Carl Daniels; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave (Kim) Daniels, Deb (Jeff) Butler, Dawn (Steve) Novak, Dona (Larry) Turner, Dirk (Sara) Daniels, and Dodi (Mike) David. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and friends.Please visit with the family on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI from 4:00 – 8:00pm. An extended wake will begin on Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 – 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, WI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at church. Burial will follow immediately after mass at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory625 S. Browns Lake DriveBurlington, WI 53105(262) 763-3434www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
