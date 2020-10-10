C. Elaine (nee Stubbs) Drexel of Kenosha, WI passed away October 5, 2020. Elaine was born January 17, 1928 in Newberry, MI to W. Earl and Mabel K. (Gustafson) Stubbs. She graduated from Newberry High School in 1945, then from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She lived most of her adult life in the Waukegan, Zion, Winthrop Harbor and Beach Park areas working as a Registered Nurse in area hospitals and nursing homes. She retired from Abbott Labs in January 1990 after 11 years of service, and later worked at Lake County Health Department giving immunizations for 9 years, retiring in 1999 when she moved to Lilac Ledge Apartments. She was an active member of the Winthrop Harbor United Methodist Church. Elaine was married to Charles R. Thomas (father of her children) from May 1950 to May 1963. In June 1970, she was married to Jack E. Drexel. He preceded her in death in January 1980. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl L. (William) Johansen of Kenosha, WI and Karen L. (Kevin) Anderfuren of Waukegan, IL; 8 grandchildren, Sandra (Jason) Helmkamp, Sara (William) Wright, Michael (Anastasia) and Richard Johansen, Daniel (Romina) and Leyla (Mike Klingenberg) Anderfuren, Stephanie Copeland and Rachel (Jose) Torres; 14 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Angeline K. (the late Roger) Nelson of Newberry, MI. She is also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins and many good friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack E. Drexel; infant daughter, Elena Thomas, 1950; son, Steven C. Thomas in July 2003; sister, Florence Dake; and brothers, Theodore and Kenneth Stubbs. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park in Beach Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Help them to Hope at www.helpthemtohope.com
