1/
Caesar V. Fontana
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caesar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 15, 1939 – July 5, 2020. Caesar V. Fontana, 80, formerly of Gurnee, passed away on July 5, 2020, surrounded by his children, at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst. Caesar was born in Chicago on October 15, 1939, to his parents Joseph and Maria Fontana. He is survived by his children Don (Amy) Fontana of Wadsworth, Kathy Fontana of Gallatin, TN, Philip (Traci) Fontana of Grayslake, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister Phyllis, brothers Joseph (Nancy) and Vincent (Virginia), sister-in-law Marilyn Corbett, brother-in-law Michael Schneider, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Caesar was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, parents, and brother Ben.

Caesar was married to his beloved wife, Patti, for 54 years. They owned and operated Jobs Printing & Mailing in Waukegan for over 30 years. Caesar had many cherished friends from their participation in The International Association of Printing House Craftsman, which he served as International President in 1985-1986. His expertise in the graphic arts industry was recognized locally, as Caesar served on the advisory board of the College of Lake County to create the Lake County Tech Campus. Caesar was instrumental in the formation of Gurnee Youth Baseball and maintained life-long friendships from his involvement in the Jaycee's.

The memorial service will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Village of Victory Lakes, 1075 Victory Drive, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 or Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved