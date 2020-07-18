October 15, 1939 – July 5, 2020. Caesar V. Fontana, 80, formerly of Gurnee, passed away on July 5, 2020, surrounded by his children, at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst. Caesar was born in Chicago on October 15, 1939, to his parents Joseph and Maria Fontana. He is survived by his children Don (Amy) Fontana of Wadsworth, Kathy Fontana of Gallatin, TN, Philip (Traci) Fontana of Grayslake, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister Phyllis, brothers Joseph (Nancy) and Vincent (Virginia), sister-in-law Marilyn Corbett, brother-in-law Michael Schneider, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Caesar was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, parents, and brother Ben.
Caesar was married to his beloved wife, Patti, for 54 years. They owned and operated Jobs Printing & Mailing in Waukegan for over 30 years. Caesar had many cherished friends from their participation in The International Association of Printing House Craftsman, which he served as International President in 1985-1986. His expertise in the graphic arts industry was recognized locally, as Caesar served on the advisory board of the College of Lake County to create the Lake County Tech Campus. Caesar was instrumental in the formation of Gurnee Youth Baseball and maintained life-long friendships from his involvement in the Jaycee's.
The memorial service will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Village of Victory Lakes, 1075 Victory Drive, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 or Alzheimer's Association
