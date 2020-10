Calvin R. Sawyer, 87, died Saturday October 3rd in Lake Tomahawk, WI. Cal wasborn February 10, 1933 son of Lyle and Murrel Sawyer. Cal worked and retired from Johnson Motors and was a charter pilot and instructor at Kenosha and Waukegan airports.Visitation on Friday, October 9th at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and Funeral Service on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 am at Lake Tomahawk Bible Church with visitation form 10:00 am till time of service.Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family. Complete obituary and condolences at nimsgernfuneral.com