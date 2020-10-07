1/1
Calvin R. Sawyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin R. Sawyer, 87, died Saturday October 3rd in Lake Tomahawk, WI. Cal was

born February 10, 1933 son of Lyle and Murrel Sawyer. Cal worked and retired from Johnson Motors and was a charter pilot and instructor at Kenosha and Waukegan airports.

Visitation on Friday, October 9th at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and Funeral Service on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 am at Lake Tomahawk Bible Church with visitation form 10:00 am till time of service.

Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family. Complete obituary and condolences at nimsgernfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lake Tomahawk Bible Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lake Tomahawk Bible Churc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved