Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity A.M.E. Church
210 South Avenue
Waukegan, IL
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity A.M.E. Church
210 South Avenue
Waukegan, IL
Candice M. Quinn


1950 - 2019
Candice M. Quinn Obituary
Candice M. Quinn, age 69, of Wadsworth, IL, passed away on September 25, 2019 at the North Shore University Health System, Evanston, IL.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 5, 1950.

Candice is survived by her husband, Donald Quinn, 2 daughters, Camille Geneva Swint and Kania Quinn and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 210 South Avenue, Waukegan, IL, Pastor Janice Brazil Cummings, Officiating. Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
