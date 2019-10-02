|
|
Candice M. Quinn, age 69, of Wadsworth, IL, passed away on September 25, 2019 at the North Shore University Health System, Evanston, IL.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 5, 1950.
Candice is survived by her husband, Donald Quinn, 2 daughters, Camille Geneva Swint and Kania Quinn and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 210 South Avenue, Waukegan, IL, Pastor Janice Brazil Cummings, Officiating. Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019