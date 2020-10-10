Carl Edward Russell, age 96, passed away September 11, 2020, at his home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. He was born December 21, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Mildred Lavon (Sidman) Russell. A graduate of Fort Dodge (Iowa) High School, Carl favored sports and music. On the stage of the musical "Naughty Marietta" Carl met Bonita Bodenstein; the couple married in 1944 while Carl was on leave with the Navy. After his service, Carl attended Iowa State University and upon graduation was employed by International Harvester (later Navistar). Carl and Bonita retired to Hot Springs Village in 1987. Carl is survived by six children: Roslyn (Middleton), Tina (McGown), Pamela (Ascher), Patrick, Cynthia (Trotto) and Thomas. His nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren live scattered throughout the country. Friends, community and others who knew Carl are welcome to attend a funeral service at Barcelona Road Baptist Church, 390 Barcelona Rd. in Hot Springs Village, at 10am Saturday, October 17, 2020. He will be laid to rest joining Bonita in the Sacred Heart Church columbarium following the service.





