Carl "Ray" Gardner, Sr: 81 years old of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday May 15, 2019. He was born December 2, 1937 in Kenly, NC the son of the late Robert and Nina (nee' Dentan) Gardner, living in Lake County, IL since 1954. Ray proudly served in the US Army, worked at the Glencoe Post Office, was a mechanic at various dealerships, was a drag racing member of the UDRA, and started an auto repair business, Lake Villa Auto Clinic, where he retired from in 2003 after more than 20 years of service. Ray loved: working on cars, golfing, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family and friends. On February 2, 1991, he married Geraldine "Geri" Vasek in Roselle, IL.Survivors include: his wife Geri; four children: Carla (Kevin) Higginson of Lyons, WI, Carl (Debbie) Gardner Jr of Gurnee, IL, Carol Brandt of Geneva, IL and Carrie (Ryan) Cramer of Trevor, WI; step-children: Kim (Bob) Edgington, of Burlington, WI, Joanna (Mel) Koenig of Minnetonka, MN, and Jamie (Bob) Rauth of Kenosha, WI; 13 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; siblings: William (Lois) Gardner and Linda (J.W.) Raper both of North Carolina; half-siblings: Kay (Robert) Carter of North Carolina and Tommy Perry of Virginia; and many nieces, nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a grandson Andrew Higginson and a brother Joseph Gardner.Visitation will be held from 10AM Saturday May 25, 2019 until time of Funeral Services at 12 Noon at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church 24300 W. Grass Lake Rd. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Ray at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 18, 2019