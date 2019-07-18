Lake County News Sun Obituaries

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Heritage of Faith Christian Center
623 N. Kenosha Road
Zion, IL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage of Faith Christian Center
623 N. Kenosha Road
Carmen Ivette Watkins


1970 - 2019
Carmen Ivette Watkins Obituary
Carmen (Connie) Ivette Watkins departed this earthly life on July 13, 2019 at home in Waukegan, IL.

She was born on April 5, 1970. to the union of Mack and Lula Mae Watkins.

She was employed at Bayside Terrance Nursing Home where she worked as a CNA for 20 years. Connie was a loving mother, sister and friend.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Heritage of Faith Christian Center, 623 N. Kenosha Road, Zion, IL. Pastor Jairus Ruff, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 11:30 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553 please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 18, 2019
