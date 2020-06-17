Carmin "Dan" Dannible went to meet the Lord, Sunday, June 14, 2020 with his family by his side. He was eternally loving and dedicated to his family. He taught us the importance of loyalty to family and friends, good personal and work ethics and the will to compete and succeed. He especially enjoyed his extended family and long-time personal and business friends.



Loving husband of the late Frances (nee Palazzotto) Dannible; survived by his loving sons, David, Richard, and John, Daughter-in-Law Connie (nee Stauber), grand children Dominic (Nicole), Katy (Andy) Leiting and Danielle, great-grand children Kylie, Beckett, Madison, Bredan and Brothers Lewis and Raymond in Upstate New York and Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dalgisa, his loving grandparents Carmin and Maria Peruzzi, Sister Rosemary and Brother Anthony.



Carmin (Dan) was born in St. Johnsville, New York, June 30, 1929, moved to Illinois in the late 1940's, served in the U.S. Navy, Great Lakes, IL and U.S. Army, Germany, during the Korean War. He was the first computer programmer hired by Fansteel, Inc. North Chicago, IL in the early 1960's, rose in positions of stature and responsibility, Director of Computer Operations, Vice President of Operations Analysis and retired from Fansteel, Inc as President and Chief Operating Officer in mid 1995, with 33 years of service. Also during his career he served as Vice President Corporate Planning at Fansteel Parent Co, , H.K. Porter Inc, Pittsburg, PA and was a member of the Board of Directors of both Companies. Mr. Dannible was also on the Board of Directors of Edward Stauber Wholesale Hardware, Inc , Waukegan, IL for many years and also served as President of Glen Flora Country Club, Waukegan, IL. He completed his formal education with a Masters Degree in Management Sciences (MSM), graduating with distinction from The Lake Forest School of Management, Lake Forest, IL. During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling with his wife Fran to Europe, especially to Italy, researching their family trees in Florence and Rome, as well as many cities in America and Canada. Fort Lauderdale FL, Denver CO and San Diego CA were favored stops. He enjoyed hunting deer in New York and Elk in New Mexico and Colorado. He especially liked golfing (with Art, Wally and Lee) at Glen Flora and with the seniors at Bonnie Brook. Another favorite past time was working in his flower gardens (roses, tulips and hybred impatients.



Visitation will be private. Interment at Ascension Cemetery.





