Carol Ann Hall (Tucker), 85, passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2020. Carol was born on November 30, 1934, in Waukegan, IL, to Medford and Caroline Tucker.



Carol attended Waukegan Township High School and graduated in 1952. She loved getting together with her classmates and organized many of the reunions for the "Class of '52". She married Maurice W. Hall, Jr., on February 27, 1953, and they worked together for many years at the Swedish Glee Club. Carol retired from North Shore Trust and Savings in 1987 after 37 years of service.



In her mobile home community she was known as the "energetic lady". She would mow lawns, snow blow driveways, and paint the interior and exterior of mobile homes for many residents. She was a master at wallpapering and her "Walls by Hall" business kept her very busy, Carol enjoyed other activities such as travel, golfing and fishing and her yard was always beautiful thanks to her impeccable gardening skills. She loved to dance, especially while watching her favorite movie "Dirty Dancing" with her granddaughter Julia. In her younger years she was also a very talented belly dancer!



Carol (affectionately known as "Nana") will be sadly missed by her son Dale Hall (Karen), grandchildren Julia Hall-Hoecherl (Kirt) and Rory Hall, her great granddaughters Nadya and Elyanna Novosel, her beloved "grand dog", Uecker along with a host of relatives and many good friends.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Medford and Caroline, her husband Maurice, and her son Brian.



Funeral services were private and a "Celebration of Life" is planned for 2021. The family extends a special thank you to the staff from Star Hospice, Pat and Kim in particular, who took such wonderful care of her during the past several months.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store