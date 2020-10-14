1/1
Carol Ann Hall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Hall (Tucker), 85, passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2020. Carol was born on November 30, 1934, in Waukegan, IL, to Medford and Caroline Tucker.

Carol attended Waukegan Township High School and graduated in 1952. She loved getting together with her classmates and organized many of the reunions for the "Class of '52". She married Maurice W. Hall, Jr., on February 27, 1953, and they worked together for many years at the Swedish Glee Club. Carol retired from North Shore Trust and Savings in 1987 after 37 years of service.

In her mobile home community she was known as the "energetic lady". She would mow lawns, snow blow driveways, and paint the interior and exterior of mobile homes for many residents. She was a master at wallpapering and her "Walls by Hall" business kept her very busy, Carol enjoyed other activities such as travel, golfing and fishing and her yard was always beautiful thanks to her impeccable gardening skills. She loved to dance, especially while watching her favorite movie "Dirty Dancing" with her granddaughter Julia. In her younger years she was also a very talented belly dancer!

Carol (affectionately known as "Nana") will be sadly missed by her son Dale Hall (Karen), grandchildren Julia Hall-Hoecherl (Kirt) and Rory Hall, her great granddaughters Nadya and Elyanna Novosel, her beloved "grand dog", Uecker along with a host of relatives and many good friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Medford and Caroline, her husband Maurice, and her son Brian.

Funeral services were private and a "Celebration of Life" is planned for 2021. The family extends a special thank you to the staff from Star Hospice, Pat and Kim in particular, who took such wonderful care of her during the past several months.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved