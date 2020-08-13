1/
Carol Ann Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Miller, 81 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born March 14, 1939 to the late Lester and Marie (Kath) Bunkelman in Fond du Lac, WI. On August 30, 1958 she married Nicholas F. Miller and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2006.

Survivors include, her children, Catherine (George) Roth, Gary Miller, and Scott Miller; grandchildren, Christen, George Jr., Nicole, Lucas, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Joey, McKenna, Morrison, and Millie; sister, Joan Dewar; sister-in-law, Sharon Bunkelman; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bunkelman and sister, Janet Jansky.

Funeral Services for Carol will be private. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Carol at www.strangfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved