Carol Ann Miller, 81 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born March 14, 1939 to the late Lester and Marie (Kath) Bunkelman in Fond du Lac, WI. On August 30, 1958 she married Nicholas F. Miller and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2006.
Survivors include, her children, Catherine (George) Roth, Gary Miller, and Scott Miller; grandchildren, Christen, George Jr., Nicole, Lucas, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Joey, McKenna, Morrison, and Millie; sister, Joan Dewar; sister-in-law, Sharon Bunkelman; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bunkelman and sister, Janet Jansky.
Funeral Services for Carol will be private. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Carol at www.strangfh.com
.