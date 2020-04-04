|
Carol Henkel (nee Kendzior) peaceably passed away in Arizona on 04/02/2020 at age 81. Before retiring, she lived in Waukegan and Libertyville, Illinois. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald, her son Stephen and five siblings: Janet Uttech, Betty Prusaitis, Rocky (Sue) Kendzior, Kathy Kendzior and David Kendzior. Carol also was an aunt and great-aunt to many. She wad preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Sr. and Helen Kendzior. Carol graduated from Holy Rosary Elementary School and North Chicago High School in its first year. She had her own beauty shop for years and then worked for Prudential Insurance and IMC Corporation. She enjoyed gardening, barbershop singing and sharing her artistic talents with all the family and those with whom she worked. She also volunteered many hours at the Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe in Marytown and tended all the family graves at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In Arizona, Carol was a long-time member of All Saints Church in Mesa. Funeral services will be private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020