Carol J. Jarrett, age 71, of Wadsworth, passed away on January 27, 2020.
Beloved mom of James (Brenda Liccardi) Jarrett Jr., Rhonda (Ray) Harden, Patricia (Keith) Kumpula, and Kip (Stephanie) Jarrett. Loving grandmother and "Grams" of Brianna Springer, Alex (Sabrina) Harden, Ashley Harden, Brian Harden, Jessica (Jacob) Carney, Jake Kumpula, Justin Kumpula, Kip Jarrett Jr., Adriana Jarrett, Chloe Jarrett, and the late Ryan. Cherished great-grandmother of Aiden Harden-Dulaney, Lucas Harden, and Benjamin Harden. Sister of Ronald Evans, Brian Evans, the late Cliff Evans, and the late Robert Evans.
Visitation will be held 4-8 PM on Sunday at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9-10 AM. Funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 10 AM. Interment to immediately follow at Warren Cemetery.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 31, 2020