Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Riley Obituary
Carol J. Riley (nee Brecheisen) 72 passed away on November 29, 2019. Carol was born on February 17, 1947 in Waukegan IL. to the late Cecil and Marion Brecheisen (Andersen). Carol is survived by her husband of 50 years William C. Riley, her sister Marjery Tiernan (late Terrence), her loving children Julie (Todd) Niemiec, Robert (Andrea), Darren (Deborah), and her adoring grandchildren Sara, Grace, Mark, Brett, Erin, Emily and Shane. Carol greatly enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Carol J. Riley Memorial Fund for , her favorite charity. Donations can be made at . Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -