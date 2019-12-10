|
|
Carol J. Riley (nee Brecheisen) 72 passed away on November 29, 2019. Carol was born on February 17, 1947 in Waukegan IL. to the late Cecil and Marion Brecheisen (Andersen). Carol is survived by her husband of 50 years William C. Riley, her sister Marjery Tiernan (late Terrence), her loving children Julie (Todd) Niemiec, Robert (Andrea), Darren (Deborah), and her adoring grandchildren Sara, Grace, Mark, Brett, Erin, Emily and Shane. Carol greatly enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Carol J. Riley Memorial Fund for , her favorite charity. Donations can be made at . Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019