Carol Joyce (Robbins) Staskewich passed away July 2, 2020 at 90 years of age. She was born April 14, 1930 in Sioux City, Nebraska. Carol was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, girl scout leader, and volunteer. She volunteered at the VA hospital and knitted shawls at St. Anastasia church for many years. She worked at the gift shop at Victory Hospital in Waukegan for 23 years. Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond, and her son Robert. She is survived by herdaughter and son-in-law Joyce and Pat Meuth and 4 grandchildren: twins Carol and Heidi Meuth and Amanda and Christina Staskewich. Carol loved to knit, play rummy, work on her stamp collection, travel, and spend time with her family and friends. Due to covid-19, no memorial will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood or monetary donations can be made to support the Special Education District of Lake County. SEDOL Foundation, 18160 Gages Lake Road' Gages Lake, IL 60030.Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at