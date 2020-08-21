Carol J. Kasper, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Her warm and generous heart will be missed by many.
Carol was born to Lawrence and Gertrude Wolaver on November 20, 1935 in Elgin, IL and was an only child. She was married to her husband Frank for 43 years. Carol was an avid bowler (high game 299), enjoyed golfing (achieving a hole in one) and loved playing games and spending time with cherished family and friends. Carol also enjoyed movies, live theatre, eating out, and concerts. She loved to travel and was always ready for an adventure.
Carol received a Bachelor of Education from the Chicago Teachers College and used her degree to become a PE teacher, hospice worker and caregiver.
She is survived by her children Linda (Doug) Mackinder and Michael (Chrissy) Kasper; grandchildren Rana (Fran), David, and Lauren; grandpups Wrigley and Lacey; and great-grandpups Leo and Iggy. There will always be a special place in her heart for the children she cared for: Blake, Tyler P, Caroline, Jack, Michael, Molly, Sara, Lauren and Tyler S along with her "adopted" grandchildren Mady and Kenzi.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A private burial with family will be held at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Carol's memory to the American Diabetes Association: www.diabetes.org
