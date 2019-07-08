Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Community Christian Church
1400 W. Yorkhouse Rd.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Christian Church
1400 W. Yorkhouse Rd
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Mendoza


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Mendoza Obituary
Carol Mendoza, 69, of Park City, passed away July 2, 2019, at Evanston Hospital. She was born August 9, 1949, in Chicago to the late Stephen and Norma Feller. On July 26, 1983, in Waukegan, Carol married Francisco "Frank" Mendoza. Carol is survived her loving husband of 36 years, Frank Mendoza; brother, Steve Feller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jose Mendoza, Alfredo Mendoza, Anastacia Mendoza, Guadalupe Mendoza and Rosa Mendoza; nephew, Charles Feller, and many more nieces, nephews and friends. Carol was a beautician and the owner and operator of Carol's Doll House in Deerfield. She also volunteered with PADS for many years. A memorial service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00pm with a visitation from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Community Christian Church, 1400 W. Yorkhouse Rd., Waukegan with Pastor Tim Knight officiating. Please sign the online guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now