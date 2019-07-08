|
|
Carol Mendoza, 69, of Park City, passed away July 2, 2019, at Evanston Hospital. She was born August 9, 1949, in Chicago to the late Stephen and Norma Feller. On July 26, 1983, in Waukegan, Carol married Francisco "Frank" Mendoza. Carol is survived her loving husband of 36 years, Frank Mendoza; brother, Steve Feller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jose Mendoza, Alfredo Mendoza, Anastacia Mendoza, Guadalupe Mendoza and Rosa Mendoza; nephew, Charles Feller, and many more nieces, nephews and friends. Carol was a beautician and the owner and operator of Carol's Doll House in Deerfield. She also volunteered with PADS for many years. A memorial service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00pm with a visitation from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Community Christian Church, 1400 W. Yorkhouse Rd., Waukegan with Pastor Tim Knight officiating. Please sign the online guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 8, 2019