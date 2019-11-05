Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Eklof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol P. Eklof

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol P. Eklof Obituary
Carol P. Eklof, age 85, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on Friday November 1, 2019. Carol was born June 29, 1934. Carol has been a long time resident of Waukegan and a member of St. Anastasia Parish. She was an avid bowler and golfer and loved to spend time outside in her yard gardening. She was a very positive strong woman and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her four daughters; Karyn (Mark) Snow, Kristy ( the late Gary) Koziol, Kathy Pratt and Kim Paulette Eklof; five grandchildren, Sandy, Chris, Becca, Eric and Jesse; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Eklof and several brothers and sisters.

A visitation for Carol will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral mass will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:15am at St. Anastasia, 624 Douglas Ave. Waukegan, IL.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to at or Hunters Hope Foundation at www.huntershope.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -