Carol P. Eklof, age 85, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on Friday November 1, 2019. Carol was born June 29, 1934. Carol has been a long time resident of Waukegan and a member of St. Anastasia Parish. She was an avid bowler and golfer and loved to spend time outside in her yard gardening. She was a very positive strong woman and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her four daughters; Karyn (Mark) Snow, Kristy ( the late Gary) Koziol, Kathy Pratt and Kim Paulette Eklof; five grandchildren, Sandy, Chris, Becca, Eric and Jesse; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Eklof and several brothers and sisters.
A visitation for Carol will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral mass will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:15am at St. Anastasia, 624 Douglas Ave. Waukegan, IL.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to at or Hunters Hope Foundation at www.huntershope.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019