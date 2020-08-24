1/
Carol Salzwedel
Carol Salzwedel passed away with family by her side on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, John Bendoraitis, Fred Salzwedel, Nijole Jackson, her nephew Daryl Fuhri, her 4 grandchildren Allison, Emily, Indra and Lukas, and 7 great grandchildren Adelyn, Lydia, Benjamin, Leo, Esther, Liam and Elina.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years, Erv Salzwedel, four siblings, Patricia "Pat", Shirley, Robert "Bob", and Ronald "Ron" Fuhri, and her two older half siblings, Charles "Chuck" and Lucille "Cille" Fuhri whose mother, Agnes Hughes, passed during childbirth.

Carol was born on September 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. She spent many of her formative years living with her half sister, Lucille, and Lucille's family. When she was a teen, she moved in with her other siblings and attended Visitation High School. In addition to her studies, Carol was an outstanding volleyball and softball player and a beautiful dancer. She was also active in the drama club and was a member of St. David's Teen Club.

Carol and Erv married on July 23rd, 1966 and later became the owners of "A Collectors Market" where she flourished in the trade of antiques. Carol found immense joy in spending quality time with her loved ones and made it a point to see them as often as possible. She was a devout Christian and considered Maranatha Baptist Church her second family.

Carols infectious smile and kindness brought love, happiness, and joy into the lives of all those around her. Carol will be sorely missed but her memory will last a lifetime in the hearts of all those whom she touched.

Those wishing to make a donation, can donate to Carol's church in honor of her memory:

Maranatha Baptist Church

31457 N. Alleghany Road

Grayslake, IL 60030

The Family wishes to give a special thanks to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Maranatha Baptist Church for their care, compassion and support.


Published in News Sun on Aug. 24, 2020.
