Carol Sams
1942 - 2020
Carol J. Sams passed away at the age of 77 after suffering a stroke.

Carol was born on December 16, 1942 in Waukegan, IL to Frank and Frances Plestenjak. Carol grew up and went to school in Waukegan. Later Carol married Bill Sams and had 2 daughters, Patti (Kurt) and Linda (Mike). The joy of her life was becoming a grandma to Matthew, Daniel, Logan, Kurtis, Jenna, Ben, and Jillian. Carol thoroughly loved getting on the floor with her grandkids and playing "rohr". She loved family game night and taking the kids to Six flags.

Carol was a proud Breast cancer survivor since 2006.

Carol worked for Lake County Probation and retired in 2007. Carol loved to dance, she loved warm summer nights, she loved going to the movies, and she loved fashion. Carol could always be found in the Juniors section at any store before ever stepping foot in the women's section. Carol truly felt age was just a number and her family will never be the same without her.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Patti of Beach Park, IL and Linda of Austin, TX. 7 Grandchildren, her sister Joanie (Jack) of Grayslake, and her companion Tommie Potchynok of Antioch. Carol is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many wonderful, lifelong friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances Plestenjak.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to any organization that supports Bi-polar disorder. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in place, services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will occur

in the future.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
