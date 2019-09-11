|
|
Carole Teigland, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Advocate Condell Hospital after a lengthy fight with cancer.
Carole is survived by her two sons, Michael (Tammy), Mark (Linda), and one daughter, Brenda (Steve) Osantowski, and six grandchildren, Crystal, Alexandria (Lexi), Amber, Kenny, Logen and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Orlin (Mandy) Ostby, and many loved relatives and treasured friends. Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Wally, and parents, Thorfin and Olive Ostby.
Carole was born on June 15, 1944 in Thief River Falls, MN. Raised in Gatzke, MN on the family farm, she married Wallace Teigland soon after high school and moved to Waukegan, IL to raise their family. Carole was known to many in the community through the years as either "Hey, you were the lunch lady!" or the librarian in later years. The Dewey Decimal System was no match for Carole. She enjoyed spending time with her family/friends and always had a story to make you laugh (or cry).
Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM on Friday, September 13, at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL.
Funeral Service begins at 11AM on Saturday, September 14, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5110 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL. A brief visitation will be held prior to service from 10AM-11AM at the church. Interment follows at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and care teams at Advocate Condell and NorthShore.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 11, 2019