Carolyn Jean Caswell


1939 - 2019
Carolyn Jean Caswell Obituary
Carolyn Jean Caswell, 79 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI. She was born August 21, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Albert and Gertrude (nee Paull) Schroeter. Carolyn married her husband, Alan on June 24, 1961 in Chicago, IL. She was a graduate of Mundelein College. Carolyn enjoyed art and painting, gardening, music, and reading – she was known to be an expert on anything and everything based on all of the books she read. Carolyn and Alan traveled all over the world, including all of the United States; they even went on 11 cruises together.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alan; children, Charles Caswell, Larry (Ann) Caswell, Catherine Caswell, and David Caswell; grandchildren, Grant, Austin, and Teagen; and cousin, Beverly Gleason.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Alan J. Caswell.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Alan J. Caswell.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
