Carolyn Mitchell Obituary
Carolyn Mitchell, 86 of Gurnee, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home.She was born on December 14, 1932 to the late Floyd and Beulah (Smith) Terry in Evanston, Illinois. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed crafting.Carolyn is survived by her children; Kimberly Wells, Kathleen McKenzie, Michael (Laura) Mitchell, and Maureen (Jeffrey) Schwer, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parentsAt Carolyn's request, there won't be any services at this time.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 13, 2019
