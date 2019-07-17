Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Visitation
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Visitation
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Memorial Park
Zion, IL
Interment
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Hauenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll Wayne Hauenstein


1926 - 2019
Carroll Wayne Hauenstein Obituary
Carroll Wayne Hauenstein, 92, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 after a very brief illness. He was born December 7, 1926 in Knoxville, Iowa to Ruth Bernice Hill and Ward Benjamin Hauenstein. He moved with his parents to Zion as an infant and has been a resident of Zion for 92 years. He was a 1944 graduate of Zion Benton Township High School and trained in Tool Making and Design at Hill AFB in Ogden, Utah. He had a long career as a Manufacturing Engineer/Tool & Die Maker and was awarded a patent for a tool used to simplify the construction of television sets while at Warwick Electronics, Inc. He retired from Anglo-American Inc. in 1991. He is preceded in death by Mary Lou Hauenstein, his beloved wife of 58 years, his parents Ward and Ruth, his sister Clova Holverson and his brother Lowell Hauenstein. He is survived by his children Gail Avery (Sager) of Mesa, AZ and Philip Hauenstein (Ivey) of Salem, WI. Grandchildren include: Joseph Avery of McHenry, IL, Rebekah Avery of Mesa, AZ, Charlotte Hervas (Jon) of Gilbert, AZ, Joshua Hauenstein of Kenosha, WI, Kristopher Hauenstein (Michelle) of Roxbury, VT, and Carina Gilliland (Jeff) of Kenosha, WI. He also leaves behind thirteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday July 21, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Visitation will continue Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be immediately following the service at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate donations to () which was one of his favorite charities. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 17 to July 20, 2019
