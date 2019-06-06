Catarino M. Castillo passed away peacefully into his Lord's hands on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Catarino was born in Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes Castillo and Trinidad Mesa Castillo, his sisters Cuca and Ofelia Castillo. He is survived by his wife, Tomasa C. Castillo; his son Daniel Castillo (Perla); daughters Blanca C. Butler (Aaron), Gina C. Aguinaga (Abel), Cati C. Aguirre, and Fina C. Oseguera; grandchildren, Adam and Natalie Castillo, Maddux Mateo Butler, Jocelyn and Andrew Aguinaga; brothers, Pablo and Alfredo Castillo; sisters, Lupita C. Guzman, Graciela C. Hernandez, Raquel C. Marroquin, Celia and Gloria Castillo. Catarino enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren. He will be missed dearly in the traditional sense but will very much remain with his family. He will continue to watch and guide them from Heaven. Visitation will be held on Friday June 7th, 2019 at the Memorial Chapel of Waukegan from 5 P.M. – 8 P.M. with a rosary to be recited at 5:30 P.M. Funeral services will take place in San Antonio, TX starting on Thursday, June 13th, 2019. Please sign our online guestbook at www.thememorialchapelofwaukegan.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary