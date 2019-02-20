Catherine Antoinette McCann "Cathy", 67, of Gurnee, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, WI. She was born on October 3, 1951, in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Taylor) Gholson. Cathy graduated from Warren High School, the Class of 1969, and was united in marriage to Hugh "Skip" McCann on August 25, 1978, in Waukegan, IL. She enjoyed traveling with Skip over the years to places such as Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Napa Valley, the Caribbean, and Quebec to name a few. Cathy loved to read and birdwatch. She loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin where Skip and her have their second home. She was an outstanding cook, loved to crochet, and was an avid Cubs fan. Other passions included the big and small screens, the theater, professional tennis, and music (especially Motown). Cathy will be remembered fondly for dedicating her life to her children and family.Cathy is survived by her husband: Skip; 3 children: Nick McCann, Kevin (Beth) McCann, and Catie (Nate) Griffith; 9 grandchildren: Skye Edwards, Addison, Parker, and Riley McCann, Dylan, Keira, and Declan McCann, and Bryce and Kane Griffith; 1 great grandchild: Leon Trentadue; 3 siblings: Tom Gholson, Tina Sibley, and Dave Gholson; and many other relatives and friends.Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, and a son: Marc Edwards.Cathy's family is planning to hold a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Gurnee American Legion Post #771, Lake Villa Township Baseball, or the Kenosha Komets Youth Hockey Club.Wichmann Funeral Home537 N. Superior St.Appleton, WI 54911(920)739-1231condolences to: www.wichmannfargo.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary