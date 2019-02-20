Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Antoinette "Cathy" McCann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Antoinette "Cathy" McCann Obituary
Catherine Antoinette McCann "Cathy", 67, of Gurnee, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, WI. She was born on October 3, 1951, in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Taylor) Gholson. Cathy graduated from Warren High School, the Class of 1969, and was united in marriage to Hugh "Skip" McCann on August 25, 1978, in Waukegan, IL. She enjoyed traveling with Skip over the years to places such as Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Napa Valley, the Caribbean, and Quebec to name a few. Cathy loved to read and birdwatch. She loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin where Skip and her have their second home. She was an outstanding cook, loved to crochet, and was an avid Cubs fan. Other passions included the big and small screens, the theater, professional tennis, and music (especially Motown). Cathy will be remembered fondly for dedicating her life to her children and family.Cathy is survived by her husband: Skip; 3 children: Nick McCann, Kevin (Beth) McCann, and Catie (Nate) Griffith; 9 grandchildren: Skye Edwards, Addison, Parker, and Riley McCann, Dylan, Keira, and Declan McCann, and Bryce and Kane Griffith; 1 great grandchild: Leon Trentadue; 3 siblings: Tom Gholson, Tina Sibley, and Dave Gholson; and many other relatives and friends.Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, and a son: Marc Edwards.Cathy's family is planning to hold a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Gurnee American Legion Post #771, Lake Villa Township Baseball, or the Kenosha Komets Youth Hockey Club.Wichmann Funeral Home537 N. Superior St.Appleton, WI 54911(920)739-1231condolences to: www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now