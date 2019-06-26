|
|
Catherine "Betty" Carlton Spingola, 91, a 73 year resident of Libertyville, passed away June 23, 2019. Catherine was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Libertyville and had been employed at Lake Forest Hospital for more than 17 years. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and the enjoyment of antiques.
She was the loving mother of Catherine (George) Kalk, Susan (Todd) White, David (Dodi) Carlton, Ruthann (Randy) Kroll, the late Debbie Carlton and the late Dennis (Cathy) Carlton; the proud grandmother of Bradley Kalk, Christine (Michael) Jeffery, Adam (Emilie) White, Danny (Cori) Carlton, Rachael (Sean) Northcutt, Donny (Katie) Carlton, the late Jeffrey Carlton, Katie Carlton, Tyler (Hannah)Kroll, Carly (Jeffrey Reyenga) Kroll and Dylan Kroll; and the dearest great-grandmother of 10. Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Donald M. Carlton and William P. Spingola.
Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Sat. June 29th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 East Maple Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. June 29th from 8:30-9:45 AM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info (847)362-2626. Sign guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 26, 2019