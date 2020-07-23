1/
Catherine E. Carlson
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
January 19, 1929 ~ July 4, 2020 (age 91)

Catherine (Kay) E. Carlson, age 91, died on July 4, 2020, following a brief illness after moving with her son and daughter-in-law to Grand Junction, Colorado.

After graduating from John Bartom High School in Philadelphia, PA, in 1946, she met her future husband, Carlton Donald Carlson, who was in the United States Marine Corp at the time, stationed as the Corporal of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

After Carl's discharge from the Corps, they moved to his hometown of Gurnee, Illinois, where they started their new life farming.

Kay was preceded in Death by her husband Carl in 2008, her son Joseph in 1953.

Kay is survived by her son and daughter, Donald J. (Joan) Carlson, Linda (Lou) Cepon; sisters, Eleanor Snider and Marie Caron; grandchildren, Karen (Philippe) Lesuisse, Jeff (Amy) Planey, Michael (Diane) Planey, Gregory (Beth) Cummings, Sean (Cheryl) Cummings; Great grandchildren, Evan Lesuisse, Davin Cummings, Kiley Cummings, and Sydney York.

Memorial Services will be held at 12PM noon on August 3rd, 2020, at the Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, Illinois.


Published in News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Warren Cemetery
July 23, 2020
Many fond memories with Kay and Carl at Linda and Lou's house! She is a beautiful lady and we will miss her! Hugs to all the family
Diane (Cepon) Shaw
Family
