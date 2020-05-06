Catherine Musick
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine S. Musick (née Laube) passed away peacefully at her home on April 30, 2020. She was 71.

Born in Waukegan, IL to Norman and Catherine Laube, Catherine graduated from University of Illinois with a major in English. She held many jobs in her time, but was most proud of being a teacher, writer, editor, and mother. Her knowledge as well as eclectic pursuits in reading, French culture, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Sherlock Holmes, puzzles, Godzilla, and numerous other joys and interests, was only surpassed by her complete love, kindness, and generosity she had for those around her – above all her two sons.

She is survived by her husband Joseph III, sons Matthew and Stephen, sister Roxanne Soto (Ruben), and other family.

Cathy made her slice of the world and the lives of those she cared for better; and she will be missed tremendously. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is relaxing on a beach somewhere and also getting to the bottom of some of this world's great mysteries.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of coming to your home to talk to Joe, and Cathy would come in just to say hi. 25 minutes later she would be asking questions about religion, the churches, the state of the world. a wonderful , kind woman. Lots of memories of me with Joe and Matt and Stephen in the Indian Guide program; Cathy loved to peek n at times to see our meetings. I am confident that she is resting in God's eternal arms free of pain, receiving thr joys of eternal life. AL
Alva Caldwell
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved