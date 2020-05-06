Catherine S. Musick (née Laube) passed away peacefully at her home on April 30, 2020. She was 71.



Born in Waukegan, IL to Norman and Catherine Laube, Catherine graduated from University of Illinois with a major in English. She held many jobs in her time, but was most proud of being a teacher, writer, editor, and mother. Her knowledge as well as eclectic pursuits in reading, French culture, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Sherlock Holmes, puzzles, Godzilla, and numerous other joys and interests, was only surpassed by her complete love, kindness, and generosity she had for those around her – above all her two sons.



She is survived by her husband Joseph III, sons Matthew and Stephen, sister Roxanne Soto (Ruben), and other family.



Cathy made her slice of the world and the lives of those she cared for better; and she will be missed tremendously. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is relaxing on a beach somewhere and also getting to the bottom of some of this world's great mysteries.



