Cecelia Marie Crawford (nee Crane), age 89, passed away of natural causes at her home in Gurnee on June 2nd, 2020.



Born Sept. 22, 1930, to Cecil W. And Christina L. (Rundell) Crane in Zion, IL, after graduating high school there, she spent a year performing throughout the US with a professional dance company. Ceele was married to Leonard D. Crawford for 17 years, then divorced. During her later years, she lived with her only child, Cynthia and husband Lynn Philyaw, in Gurnee. She was known for her warm and compassionate heart, giving unstintingly to others - and especially her affection for animals. Some say she was the original "dog-whisperer" and often house-sat for the pets of friends. She was a wonderful and supportive friend and mother. All will miss her ready laughter.



She is survived by her only child, Cynthia (G. Lynn) Philyaw, her step-grand-daughter Erin Philyaw (husband Michael Grant), and step-great-grandsons Liam and Dermot Grant.



Memorials can be given to Orphans of the Storm (2200 Riverwoods Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015.)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store