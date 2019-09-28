|
Charleen T. (Keulman) Schwitters, age 77, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2019 in Colorado. Char grew up in Antioch, Illinois graduating from Antioch High in 1959. Her current residence was in Broomfield, Colorado with her husband. Char met her husband Dennis while attending college at the University of Iowa. They married on September 16, 1961 and was married for 57 years. They traveled the world learning and enjoying many cultures.
Char had many career paths during her life however the one she enjoyed most was selling wine for an Iowa distributor while living in Des Moines.
Survivors include her husband Dennis P. Schwitters, one son Scott S. Schwitters (wife Christine) of Cartersville, Georgia and one daughter Michelle A. Schwitters of Westminster, Colorado. Grandchildren: Lauren Schwitters and Megan Schwitters both residing in Georgia. Her sister Bonnie L. (Keulman) Adriansen residing in Florida. Many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Char was preceded in death by her parents Charles (Bussie) R. Keulman and Theresa (Babe) H. (Stimpfl) Keulman who lived their lives in Antioch, Illinois.
Char's wishes were to have "Celebrations of Life" locally in Colorado and in Antioch, Illinois, her hometown and Florida Keys where her family spent many years and owned a business.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 28, 2019