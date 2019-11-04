|
Charlene Vojtko, 88, of Grayslake IL and formerly of Waukegan passed away peacefully at her home on October 30,2019.
Charlene was a lifelong member of First Christian Church until it closed in 2013. She then found her new church home at Wildwood Presbyterian Church and became a member in 2014.
She attended the University of IL and was employed by Abbott Lab where she worked as a microbiologist. She retired after 45 years of service.
Charlene began dating Richard "Dick" Vojtko after her Mother introduced him to her. Charlene and Richard were united in Holy matrimony on May 23, 1954.
She was active in many clubs and organizations. She was an active member of the Swedish Glee Club for 48 years. She enjoyed singing and traveling with her friends in the club. She, along with her Husband, was very active in the Shriners organization for many years Charlene also belonged to Church Women United of which she was the Treasurer for many years. She also was active in various committees within the church.
Charlene loved life! She loved the Lord, her church, traveling, ( Door County was a favorite destination), playing bocce ball with her neighbors, animals( dogs held a special place in her heart) and dining out. She especially loved the ritual of going to breakfast with her church family after service on Sundays.
Charlene was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Burdela Malmstrom, her husband Richard Vojtko and Obie, her beloved dog.
She leaves to cherish her memory her church family, Special friends Marty, Helen and family who she considered to be her adoptive family, and a host of other friends too numerous to list.
Charlene, "Char" as she was known to her friends was a kind, caring and generous person. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
A Memorial service is planned for Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. It will be held at Wildwood Presbyterian Church 18630 W Old Gages Lake Road Grayslake IL 60030
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Charlene's favorite charities, The and Save-a- Pet in Grayslake.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019