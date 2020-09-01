Charles "Chuck" A. Haling, age 86 of Antioch, IL passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born September 22, 1933 in Waukegan, IL to the late Charles W. and Helen (nee Norman) Haling. Chuck is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn (Dolly) Haling (nee Wallace) and their four children: Charles E. (Velma), John C. (Maureen), Deb (Phil) Cappitelli and Lisa (Paul) Bruggen, many grandchildren, his brother John (Ed) Haling (Jean) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Margaret (Pete) Matteoni and Anita (Jim) Osborne. Visitation to be held 3-7 p.m. Wed., Sept. 2 and 12-1 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 3 with Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday all at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment to follow in Grass Lake Cemetery, Antioch, IL. Please visit the website www.strangfh.com
or call 847-395-4000 for additional details. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital for Children
– Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.