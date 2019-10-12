|
|
Charles A. Wright, 80, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. Loving father of Madeline (Russell) Brownfield, Jeffrey (Sandra), Adrienne Riley, LaTonya (Patrick) Thomas, and the late Darren. Proud grandfather of ten and great grandfather of five. Served in the US Navy and worked at OMC Johnson Motors.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, at 10am, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Dr., North Chicago, IL 60064.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019